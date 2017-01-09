Local

January 9, 2017 4:21 PM

Three bridges on Bluff Road opened

Posted by Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Three new bridges on Bluff Road were opened Monday, replacing three bridges that had been damaged by flooding.

The three bridges opened are over Black Swamp, Cedar Creek and Dry Branch.

The bridges were closed April 14, 2016, after an inspection by South Carolina Department of Transportation engineers showed damage related to the flood of October 2015. Bridge inspectors found evidence of scour at each of the three bridges.

Scour occurs when swift moving water causes erosion around the bridge supports.

