Single-car crash in Lexington County leaves one dead

One person died following a single-car crash on Monday.
The crash occurred near 3:30 p.m. on SC-302, near the intersection with Cedar Creek Road, said Lance Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 2001 Volkswagen Beetle was heading west on SC-302 before going off the right side of the road and hitting a tree, said Jones, adding the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead on the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol and the driver won’t be identified until the coroner completes an examination.
Comments