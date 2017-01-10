Driver killed in Monday crash in Lexington Co.

One person was killed after a single-car crash in Lexington County Monday, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on S.C. 302 near the intersection with Cedar Creek Road, according to Lance Cpl. David Jones. A 2001 Volkswagen Beetle was traveling west on S.C. 302 when the car exited the right side of the road and struck a tree.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene, Jones said. The identity will be released by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office after the family has been notified.
