Dickerson, Malinowski chosen to lead Richland County Council

Northeast representative Joyce Dickerson and Bill Malinowski, of the northwest part of Richland County, are the new chair and vice chair of Richland County Council, respectively.
Dickerson and Malinowski were selected unanimously Tuesday for 2017 by the 11-member council that includes four new members elected by the public last fall. It was the first council meeting of 2017 and the only one scheduled for January.
The new members include Calvin “Chip” Jackson, Gwendolyn Kennedy, Yvonne McBride and Dalhi Myers. Kennedy has served twice previously and was re-elected after a four-year absence from council.
Dickerson noted that council now has four women members. The chairwoman also pledged to “serving with dignity, respect, transparency and openness.”
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts and Clerk of Court Jeanette McBride took the oath of office as well on Tuesday during a swearing-in ceremonies.
