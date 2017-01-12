Holiday closings

The following will be closed in observance of MLK Day.
GOVERNMENT
▪ Federal offices
▪ Fort Jackson
▪ State government offices
▪ Richland County offices. The County’s C&D Landfill and the Lower Richland Drop-off facility will be closed Mondayand will return to a regular schedule on Tuesday. Curbside trash collections will run on their normal schedules on Monday. The County’s Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport will operate regular hours, 6 a.m-10 p.m.
▪ Lexington County offices
▪ Kershaw County offices
▪ Columbia city offices. Recycling, garbage and yard waste will remain on regular schedule for the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
▪ Forest Acres city offices
▪ Lexington town offices. The January Council Work Session will be on Monday, January 23, 2017 at 6 p.m. in the Eli Mack Room (Town Hall). Solid waste collection will run on its normal schedule.
▪ West Columbia City Hall and city offices. Household garbage, yard trash, and recycling will not be collected. The Monday Sanitation Route will be collected on Tuesday, January 17, 2017. Sanitation customers may call customer service, at (803) 791-1880, with any questions about the sanitation schedule. Emergencies occurring after hours and on weekends and holidays should be reported to the West Columbia Police Department at (803) 794-0721.
▪ Cayce city town hall and city offices. Garbage, yard trash and recycling will be picked up on Wednesday, January 18, 2017.
▪ Irmo town offices
▪ Batesburg-Leesville offices
▪ Springdale town offices
▪ The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.
SERVICES/BANKS
▪ Post offices.
▪ Many banks and credit unions. Check with your branch to verify.
▪ SCE&G.
▪ Mid-Carolina Electric
▪ Palmetto Utilities Inc.
▪ Lexington’s Joint Municipal Water and Sewer Commission offices.
▪ Richland County Recreation Commission offices, recreation and community centers
▪ The South Carolina Education Lottery offices and claims center
LIBRARIES/MUSEUMS/ZOO
▪ Richland Library, including the main library and all branch locations
▪ Lexington County Public Library System, including all branch locations
▪ Kershaw County Library
▪ Columbia Museum of Art
▪ The S.C. Confederate Relic Room and Military Museum
▪ The S.C. Military Museum on National Guard Road
▪ Historic Columbia Foundation houses
THE STATE
▪ The State newspaper’s advertising, business and circulation departments will be closed Monday, Jan. 16. In the event of a delivery problem, customer representatives are available 6-9:30 a.m. at (800) 888-3566.
