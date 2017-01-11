Columbia activist Sarah Crawford Fox dies at 75

Sarah Crawford Fox loved animals, chamber music and Barack Obama. She kept company with famous authors and almost never wore makeup.
She was fiercely true to her identity until her death a week ago.
A Columbia activist, former book editor and advocate for public schools and the Democratic Party, Fox died Jan. 3 after a lengthy illness, according to her son, Colin Travis Fox.
Fox, born in 1941 and raised in New York City’s Greenwich Village, would have celebrated her 76th birthday Thursday.
Before moving to Columbia in the 1970s, Fox was an editor at Fawcett Publications, where her work included helping edit books such as Kurt Vonnegut’s “Cat’s Cradle” and John D. MacDonald’s “Travis McGee” series.
Literature remained a theme in her life, as Fox married South Carolina novelist and short-story writer William Price Fox, who was the distinguished professor emeritus in the University of South Carolina’s Department of English Language and Literature before his death in 2015.
Their circle of friends included some of the era’s greatest writers.
In the 1970s, the couple lost one of their sons, Wyatt, to cancer, which spurred the Foxes’ move to William’s native Columbia. The couple later divorced.
Sarah was “an acutely reluctant Southerner,” Colin Fox wrote in her obituary, but she “would come to love Columbia” and feel “blessed to call it home.”
She was an advocate for public schools, serving as chairwoman of the Citizens Council for S.C. Public Schools in the ’80s, and a strong supporter of the Democratic Party.
She ran unsuccessfully for Columbia City Council in 1983.
Fox also was a “lifelong champion of lost causes,” her son wrote, “such as keeping a lamb as a house pet.” His mother was “an animal lover of the highest possible order,” keeping golden retrievers and black labs as “household constants” and even spending several weeks working at an orangutan shelter in Borneo, her son wrote.
Fox leaves behind her son, Colin, and her beloved dog, Lily.
A memorial service will be held in early April by the University of South Carolina School of Medicine’s Gift-of-Body program.
