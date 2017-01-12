Pro female wrestler ‘Fabulous Moolah’ lived, trained at Columbia compound. Now, it’s been sold

1:22 The evolution of Nikki Haley through 6 years of State of the State speeches Pause

4:08 Flooding, dam failures unfold across the Midlands in video simulation

9:56 Frank Martin reacts after win over Tennessee

0:34 'When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston,' Biden tells Sen. Scott at swearing-in

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

1:14 Eric Douglas fully committed to Gamecocks

0:35 Haley on Clemson National Champions in her State of the State address

4:29 Simmons Family speaks after Roof sentencing

4:04 Highlights from Haley's final State of the State Address