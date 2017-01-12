Woman deputy named region commander in Lexington County

Jenn Burns became the first woman deputy Thursday to oversee a patrol region in Lexington County.
Burns, 41, a deputy for 16 years, was named commander of a largely rural area on the west edge of the 758-square-mile county with a staff of 40 deputies.
The promotion to captain makes her part of Sheriff Jay Koon’s inner circle.
Koon said “her level of customer service and dedication to law enforcement makes her the ideal fit.”
Burns will oversee an area bounded roughly by Lake Murray on the north, the town of Lexington on the east, Platt Springs Road on the south and the county border on the west. It is one of three patrol regions in the county.
Communities there include Batesburg-Leesville, Gilbert, Red Bank and Summit.
Burns’ law enforcement career started as a Lexington police officer, a force on which Koon previously served. As a deputy, she worked in an anti-narcotics unit before becoming a patrol supervisor.
