Woman deputy named region commander in Lexington County

2:09 Moolah's compound launched careers of WWF wrestlers Pause

4:29 Simmons Family speaks after Roof sentencing

1:40 Richland Co. sheriff's captain discusses human trafficking locally

1:18 Four dead in murder-suicide in Lexington County

3:07 President of Fireflies: Good chance Tim Tebow will play in Columbia

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum

4:04 Highlights from Haley's final State of the State Address

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina