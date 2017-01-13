Want to ‘Come on down!’? Price is Right coming to Carolinas, Georgia

0:58 Reconstruction monument public meeting very important part of the process Pause

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum

4:37 Commission of Higher education, S.C. Colleges face dire financial forecast

4:29 Simmons Family speaks after Roof sentencing

2:09 Moolah's compound launched careers of WWF wrestlers

0:54 What's funnier than a circus clown? A circus clown on ice.

1:49 Swimmers urged not to go into the Saluda River

1:18 Race relations: a conversation at Bluffton's Campbell Chapel A.M.E. Church