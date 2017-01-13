Local

Want to ‘Come on down!’? Price is Right coming to Carolinas, Georgia

By Graham Cawthon

Since Sept. 4, 1972, ‘The Price is Right’ has been thrilling audiences with such games as Bullseye, Grocery Game and Plinko -- and, of course, leaving us in suspense as to who will ‘Come on down’ next.

Now you’ll get the same opportunities to play without going all the way to Hollywood.

‘The Price is Right Live!,’ now in its 9th year, will bring its tour to Georgia and the Carolinas in March. Click here for ticket information.

The touring show has given away more than $10 million in cash and prizes and sold more than 12 million tickets.

Scheduled dates:

Saturday, March 20: Cherokee, NC, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort

Sunday, March 19: Columbia, SC, Township Auditorium

Tuesday, March 21: Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre

Wednesday, March 22: Savannah, GA, Civic Center

Thursday, March 23: Florence, SC, Civic Center

Saturday, March 25: North Charleston, SC, Performing Arts Center

Sunday, March 26: Fayetteville, NC, Crown Complex

Thursday, March 30: Columbus, GA, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts

Friday, March 31: Augusta, GA, Bell Auditorium

Those who wish to be selected to play will need to be at the venue 3 hours before the show. No ticket purchase is required to be a contestant. Visit priceisrightlive.com for more info.

Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138, @GrahamCawthon, https://www.facebook.com/ipbggraham/

