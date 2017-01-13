Want to ‘Come on down!’? Price is Right coming to Carolinas, Georgia

Since Sept. 4, 1972, ‘The Price is Right’ has been thrilling audiences with such games as Bullseye, Grocery Game and Plinko -- and, of course, leaving us in suspense as to who will ‘Come on down’ next.
Now you’ll get the same opportunities to play without going all the way to Hollywood.
‘The Price is Right Live!,’ now in its 9th year, will bring its tour to Georgia and the Carolinas in March. Click here for ticket information.
The touring show has given away more than $10 million in cash and prizes and sold more than 12 million tickets.
Scheduled dates:
Saturday, March 20: Cherokee, NC, Harrah’s Cherokee Casino Resort
Sunday, March 19: Columbia, SC, Township Auditorium
Tuesday, March 21: Atlanta, GA, Fox Theatre
Wednesday, March 22: Savannah, GA, Civic Center
Thursday, March 23: Florence, SC, Civic Center
Saturday, March 25: North Charleston, SC, Performing Arts Center
Sunday, March 26: Fayetteville, NC, Crown Complex
Thursday, March 30: Columbus, GA, RiverCenter for the Performing Arts
Friday, March 31: Augusta, GA, Bell Auditorium
Those who wish to be selected to play will need to be at the venue 3 hours before the show. No ticket purchase is required to be a contestant. Visit priceisrightlive.com for more info.
Graham Cawthon: 843-706-8138
