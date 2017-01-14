Local

January 14, 2017 9:39 AM

Friday’s temperature sets heat record for Columbia

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Just a week after prepping for snow and ice, “famously hot” Columbia showed its true colors and set a heat record.

Topping out at 80 degrees, Friday was the hottest Jan. 13 on record in Columbia, according to the National Weather Service.

Previously, the record was 78 degrees set in 2013, according to the National Weather Service.

Columbia’s normal high temperature for this time in January is in the mid-50s.

High temperatures are expected to remain above normal for the next week, at least, with predicted highs ranging from the mid-60s to low 70s.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Viewing party reaction to Westwood High's Principal Cheryl Guy's win on Jeopardy

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos