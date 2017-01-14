Friday’s temperature sets heat record for Columbia

Just a week after prepping for snow and ice, “famously hot” Columbia showed its true colors and set a heat record.
Topping out at 80 degrees, Friday was the hottest Jan. 13 on record in Columbia, according to the National Weather Service.
Previously, the record was 78 degrees set in 2013, according to the National Weather Service.
Warmest Jan 13th on record at CAE & AGS. Cloudy tomorrow, cooler with a chance for light drizzle or a spotty shower. #scwx #gawx #caewx pic.twitter.com/H6wdD7Vqiw— NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) January 13, 2017
Columbia’s normal high temperature for this time in January is in the mid-50s.
High temperatures are expected to remain above normal for the next week, at least, with predicted highs ranging from the mid-60s to low 70s.
