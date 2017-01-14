USC students fan out for a day of service on the MLK Jr. holiday weekend

More than 200 University of South Carolina students volunteered to participate in the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service at seven different locations in Columbia. Here are highlights of some of the students at two of the locations -- the Carolina Children's Garden and God's Storehouse. (Video by Rob Thompson, The State)
Each year The University of South Carolina celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by hosting citywide service days. On Jan. 14, 2017, more than 200 USC students volunteered at seven locations in the Columbia area. Here, Desiree Horlbeck, a junior criminalogy and psychology major from Charleston, helps paint at God's Storehouse, a food bank/charity that provides food and clothing to people in need in the Columbia area.
Rob Thompson
rthompson@thestate.com
Each year The University of South Carolina celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by hosting citywide service days. On Jan. 14, 2017, more than 200 USC students volunteered at seven locations in the Columbia area. Here, Desiree Horlbeck, a junior criminalogy and psychology major from Charleston, helps paint at God's Storehouse, a food bank/charity that provides food and clothing to people in need in the Columbia area.
Each year The University of South Carolina celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by hosting citywide service days. On Jan. 14, 2017, more than 200 USC students volunteered at seven locations in the Columbia area. Here, a group of USC student volunteers pose for a photo while gardening at the Carolina Children's Garden, a two-acre teaching garden in Northeast Columbia. The students serenaded weeds with "You Are So Beautiful" as they pulled them out of the ground. From left: Jenna Piltzer, Kaitlyn Madden, Cashea Nelson, Marie Sterling Silver and Risden Altman.
Each year The University of South Carolina celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by hosting citywide service days. On Jan. 14, 2017, more than 200 USC students volunteered at seven locations in the Columbia area. Here, Kimberly Narros of Knoxville, TN, kneeling, and Chase LeClair of Frederick, MD, paint the walls at God's Storehouse, a local food bank/charity.
Each year The University of South Carolina celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by hosting citywide service days. On Jan. 14, 2017, more than 200 USC students volunteered at seven locations in the Columbia area. Here, a lot of the canned goods are donated by local school's food drives. They deliver the food to God's Storehouse for the charity to distribute to needy families.
Each year The University of South Carolina celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by hosting citywide service days. On Jan. 14, 2017, more than 200 USC students volunteered at seven locations in the Columbia area. Here, Madhura Pande rakes leaves at the Carolina Children's Garden off Clemson Road. A group of students did gardening work at the two-acre teaching garden in Northeast Columbia.
Each year The University of South Carolina celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by hosting citywide service days. On Jan. 14, 2017, more than 200 USC students volunteered at seven locations in the Columbia area. Here, a group of students sort 4-day food supplies into plastic and paper bags at God's Storehouse. From left are: Brittany Thomas, Krystal Carmichael, Keith Williams, Jayla O'Neal and Logan Martin.
Each year The University of South Carolina celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by hosting citywide service days. On Jan. 14, 2017, more than 200 USC students volunteered at seven locations in the Columbia area. Here, Alex Beattie, left, and Philip Lazzaroni rake and haul off leaves at the Carolina Children's Garden off Clemson Road. USC students volunteered to do gardening work at the two-acre teaching garden in Northeast Columbia.
Each year The University of South Carolina celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by hosting citywide service days. On Jan. 14, 2017, more than 200 USC students volunteered at seven locations in the Columbia area. Here, Sonali Parmar does a bit of weeding as she volunteers at the Carolina Children's Garden off Clemson Road. USC students volunteered to do gardening work at the two-acre teaching garden in Northeast Columbia.
Each year The University of South Carolina celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by hosting citywide service days. On Jan. 14, 2017, more than 200 USC students volunteered at seven locations in the Columbia area. Here, Kat Fraher, left, and Julia Fonshell pull weeds from a flower bed at the Carolina Children's Garden off Clemson Road. USC students volunteered to do gardening work at the two-acre teaching garden in Northeast Columbia.
Each year The University of South Carolina celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by hosting citywide service days. On Jan. 14, 2017, more than 200 USC students volunteered at seven locations in the Columbia area. Here, students go through and sort boxes of donated clothes at God's Storehouse before they are given to people in the community. The students are, from left: Wileisha Stevens, Kayla Jamison and Ryan McKenna.
Each year The University of South Carolina celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by hosting citywide service days. On Jan. 14, 2017, more than 200 USC students volunteered at seven locations in the Columbia area. Here, Rosalie Mumford tapes up the trim around a window at God's Storehouse, a food bank/charity that provides food and clothing to people in need in the Columbia area.
Each year The University of South Carolina celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by hosting citywide service days. On Jan. 14, 2017, more than 200 USC students volunteered at seven locations in the Columbia area. Here, Ben Carlton, left, Bob Evans, center, and Laura Cock take boxes full canned foods from the top shelf at God's Storehouse to sort them before the food is distributed.
Each year The University of South Carolina celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy by hosting citywide service days. On Jan. 14, 2017, more than 200 USC students volunteered at seven locations in the Columbia area. Here, Evan Clary, a freshman from California moves a pallet of canned good after they have been sorted.
