January 14, 2017 5:38 PM

USC students fan out for a day of service on the MLK Jr. holiday weekend

More than 200 student volunteers from the University of South Carolina worked at seven sites throughout the city on Saturday, painting, gardening and preparing meals for older or disabled residents. The day was the first of two citywide service days tied to the Martin Luther King Jr. national holiday. The next day is next Saturday.

