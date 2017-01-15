Driver killed, 2 children transported after Lexington Co. crash

One person was killed and two children transported after a car hit a tree in Lexington County on Sunday, according to officials.
The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Corley Mill Road near Woodmill Way, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol. A 2000 Honda sedan was traveling west on Corley Mill Road when the car exited the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
Southern said the driver of the car, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed. Two juveniles in the car who were restrained were transported to a hospital. Their conditions were unknown.
The driver’s identity will be released by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office after the family is notified.
Comments