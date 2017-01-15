Local

January 15, 2017 4:00 PM

Driver killed, 2 children transported after Lexington Co. crash

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC

One person was killed and two children transported after a car hit a tree in Lexington County on Sunday, according to officials.

The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. on Corley Mill Road near Woodmill Way, according to Lance Cpl. Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol. A 2000 Honda sedan was traveling west on Corley Mill Road when the car exited the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

Southern said the driver of the car, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was killed. Two juveniles in the car who were restrained were transported to a hospital. Their conditions were unknown.

The driver’s identity will be released by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office after the family is notified.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

MLK Day of Service

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos