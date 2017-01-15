Anderson woman gets national attention over Trump tweet

The past few days have been hectic for Anderson resident Amy Zhu since she was retweeted by Donald Trump.
Last Wednesday, Zhu made the following post on her Twitter account: “It’s Morning in America again!!! Thank you President-Elect Donald Trump!!! So proud of you!!!!”
A short time later, she received a notification on her cellphone that Trump had retweeted her, adding “Thanks!” As of Sunday night, his response had been retweeted more than 9,300 times and received 51,000 likes on Twitter.
On Friday, Zhu was interviewed about her tweet on the Fox Business cable channel. She was also interviewed Saturday morning on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” before taking time Sunday to speak with the Independent Mail.
Zhu, who has two daughters, is a former teacher. She has worked for 22 years as a case manager with the Anderson County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.
She said the attention that her Tweet has received represents “15 minutes of fame for all of us everyday people.”
Zhu has not always been a Trump supporter.
She originally supported Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker’s bid for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. When he dropped out of the race, she briefly backed Dr. Ben Carson before realizing that he had little chance of winning.
Zhu said God guided her to Trump.
“It was like having a bucket of cold water poured over me,” said Zhu, who attends New Life Christian Center near Anderson.
She said she believes that President Barack Obama has “purposefully done things to destroy our country.”
In contrast, Zhu said, Trump will help unify America as president.
Zhu is an active member of the Anderson County Republican Party. Dan Harvell, the county GOP chairman, said he is glad to see her in the national spotlight.
Anderson couple prayed for Trump to win
“She is a principled conservative that I have always admired,” Harvell said.
