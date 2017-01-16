Upgrade to Governor’s Mansion fence to be finished this month

A nearly 500-foot section of the roughly 140-year-old fence around the Governor’s Mansion is being restored and modernized but will retain its historic appearance, a state official said.
Work on the $320,000 upgrade along Lincoln Street, the eastern edge of the mansion grounds, began in November and is scheduled to be finished later this month, said Kelly Coakley, spokeswoman for the state Department of Administration.
The 3-foot-high cast-iron fence is being refurbished and given a new 3-foot-high brick foundation, she said. That raises the fence to a height of about 6 feet, which provides more security. However, the the cast-iron fence will continue to allow views of the gardens and grounds.
“It is a very important and careful balance to maintain the historical integrity of the Governor’s Mansion and grounds, while ensuring that the grounds are safe and secure for the governor, the governor’s family and citizens visiting the property,” Coakley said.
State archive records date the cast-iron fence to between 1874 and 1876, she said.
The 475-foot section that is being improved stretches from Laurel to Richland streets. The section had a stuccoed brick foundation that was difficult to see because it was covered with English ivy, Coakley said.
The S.C. Historic Preservation Office and Columbia’s Design/Development Review Commission were involved in the project and conducted a site survey, the spokeswoman said.
Brick selected for the project matches that used on other portions of the fence that forms the perimeter of the grounds, which sits atop Arsenal Hill overlooking Finlay Park.
The project was put out for bid in August. Williston, S.C.,-based JRC Specialty, Inc., was the low bidder at $319,225.
No other upgrades are planned for the mansion or the grounds, Coakley said.
Comments