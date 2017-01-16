Durham Carter honored at King Day celebration

It is impossible to overshadow the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. on his holiday. But during Columbia’s 29th annual King Day celebration, an equal amount of attention was focused on a local activist — Durham Carter.
Carter, a former dishwasher at the Wade Hampton Hotel who rose to become community leader in Columbia’s Martin Luther King neighborhood, died Dec. 17 at the age of 88.
Carter helped found King Park and the King neighborhood association. He also was longtime chairman of the local Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation.
Monday, Mayor Steve Benjamin announced the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in King Park, where the King Day celebration was held, will be renamed in Carter’s honor.
“We’re here to celebrate the life of Martin Luther King Jr. But we’re also here to celebrate the life of Durham Carter,” Benjamin told an overflow crowd in the community center’s gymnasium. “His was a long and special life of giving to others.”
At the annual wreath laying at the Martin Luther King plaque at Harden and Greene streets, the Rev. Jeryl Salmond said King’s work is not finished.
“Until everyone is fed,” he said. “Until everyone has equal opportunities, we are going to keep the dream alive.”
At the new Carter Center at King Park, keynote speaker Henry Tisdale, president of Orangeburg’s Claflin University, said King “would be disappointed” if he came back today.
Tisdale said more blacks are incarcerated today than were enslaved in the 1860s, that the national median income for black families in United States is far less than that of white families, and women in the workplace still confront wage disparities and a glass ceiling.
“We need to do more than provide a minimally adequate education for our children,” he said. “When is real change going to come in South Carolina?”
The hope in the black community spawned by the 2008 election of President Barack Obama has been crushed by the election of President-elect Donald Trump, Tisdale added.
“My wife and I were speechless, dumbfounded,” he said. “We realized that social justice had taken a few steps back.”
