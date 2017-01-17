Coroner IDs driver killed in multiple-vehicle crash on I-77

A Columbia man was killed in a Monday crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 77, according to authorities.
The crash happened around 9:20 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-77 near mile marker 28 in Blythewood, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol. Two vehicles, a 1998 Ford Expedition and a Freightliner tractor-trailer, were involved in the crash.
The two vehicles were traveling north on I-77 when the Expedition struck the back side of the truck, causing the SUV to overturn in the roadway, troopers said. The driver of the SUV was identified Tuesday as Barrett Keith Scott, 55, of Columbia, according to the Richland County Coroner Gary Watts.
Scott died from multiple blunt force injuries, Watts said. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the driver of the truck was not injured.
Richland County EMS and the Columbia Fire Department responded and all northbound lanes were closed while troopers investigated.
During the investigation, several minor collisions happened in the area of the crash, troopers said.
