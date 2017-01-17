Coroner IDs driver killed in multiple-vehicle crash on I-77

1:15 Why South Carolina students are learning Mandarin Chinese Pause

1:18 Four dead in murder-suicide in Lexington County

0:51 Florida woman stranded in Lexington County gets help

1:22 Historical marker unveiled at Beth Shalom Cemetery in Columbia

4:47 Remotely piloted attack aircraft

0:54 Rep. Jim Clyburn talks about his friend John Lewis

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

3:02 Phil Kornblut: The strengths of USC's 2017 recruiting class

1:09 Deshaun Watson speaks at Clemson national title celebration