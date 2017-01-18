No injuries in electrical fire at Columbia motel Wednesday

A small electrical fire caused about $10,000 to a Columbia motel room early Wednesday, according to fire officials.
The fire happened around 2 a.m. at the Coronet Motel on the 6300 block of North Main Street, according to Capt. Brick Lewis of the Columbia Fire Department. Firefighters saw smoke coming through the door of the room when they arrived. They had the fire extinguished in about 20 minutes.
No one was in the room, which was being used as storage, Lewis said. The fire started somewhere around the air conditioner unit.
No injuries were reported, and the motel was evacuated while firefighters worked, Lewis said.
