No injuries in electrical fire at Columbia motel Wednesday

3:04 Ben Boulware delivers emotional speech at Clemson's title celebration Pause

1:15 Why South Carolina students are learning Mandarin Chinese

1:35 A walk-on? No, Dabo says he was a 'crawl-on' at Alabama

0:52 Alabama's Nick Saban says Clemson is one of the best programs in country

1:09 'We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a brother,' say White Knoll baseball players

0:54 Dark Money in the South Carolina State House. What is it?

1:36 Frank Martin looks ahead to big week for Gamecocks

0:54 Rep. Jim Clyburn talks about his friend John Lewis

4:03 Gamecocks talk Florida