3 Columbia initiatives finalists for share of $5M Knight Foundation money

Three Columbia initiatives are among 144 finalists across the U.S. for a share of a $5 million grant from the Knight Foundation.
Nickelodeon Theatre’s Indie Grits film festival; the Paths to Excellence, which would seek to connect schools to their surrounding neighborhoods; and The State’s Front Porch, which envisions new uses of the State House grounds, are those recognized from 4,500 applicants in 26 communities, the foundation said in a release.
The school and State House proposals are conceptual only at this point, said the two city of Columbia employees who submitted the plans to the foundation.
Winners are to be announced in the spring. John Fellows, Columbia’s planning administrator, said the average foundation grant has been $130,000 per winner.
“The finalists use creativity and inventiveness to tackle community challenges and realize new opportunities, proposing ideas that are unique to their city,” said George Abbott, the foundation’s director of community and national initiatives.
Comments