3 Columbia initiatives finalists for share of $5M Knight Foundation money

1:15 Why South Carolina students are learning Mandarin Chinese Pause

3:40 King Day at the Dome rally

3:31 Charleston shooting survivors​ at DNC​: ​'​Together we can heal. Together we can love​'​

3:54 South Carolina Deadly Roads - A family's story

2:06 Turbeville Speeding tickets are illegal claims Brett Bursey

1:31 10,000 Letters to Gov. Haley on Confederate Flag

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

2:09 Moolah's compound launched careers of WWF wrestlers

1:29 Getting Tested for Zika