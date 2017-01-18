Challenges, opportunities face affordable housing in Columbia area

With half of renters and more than a third of homeowners in the Midlands spending more than 30 percent of their income toward housing costs, the need for more affordable housing in the Columbia area remains at the forefront of discussions among some local leaders, developers and nonprofit organizations.
“Municipalities that understand that affordable housing can be used as a catalyst or a tool instead of a problem, those are the ones that really get it,” said Kevin Connelly, a Lexington-based developer.
Bankers, elected officials, developers and nonprofit housing providers and advocates were among roughly 50 stakeholders who gathered Wednesday to discuss challenges and opportunities in the community.
The meeting highlighted opportunities and innovative solutions, such as:
▪ Combine affordable housing development with other uses – such as a park, a food bank or an arts center – which ultimately bring positive attention to affordable housing, said Joseph Kass of the S.C. State Housing Finance and Development Authority.
▪ Train good tenants to help take away the negative stigma associated with affordable housing for developers and landlords, said Jeff Armstrong of United Way of the Midlands.
▪ Encourage and build walkable affordable communities, taking away the “not in my backyard” issue of traffic associated with more dense development, Connelly said.
▪ Educate elected leaders to view affordable housing as a catalyst for economic development. Encourage local governments to pursue public-private partnerships in affordable housing and to embrace tools that make affordable housing attractive to market-rate developers.
“It impacts your ability to draw new employers,” said Satana DeBerry of the N.C. Housing Coalition “Nobody’s going to send their people to work in a place they can’t live.”
Local and regional challenges also emerged from their discussions, including:
▪ Despite plenty of availability of housing assistance vouchers, there is not enough affordable housing for people to live in, even those receiving assistance.
▪ Very recently, members of the transgender community are reporting housing discrimination and seeking help finding affordable places to live, said Alisa Mobley of the Affordable Housing Coalition of S.C.
▪ There is uncertainty about how the incoming Donald Trump administration could impact federal tax credits for low-income housing developments, which are one of the most important financial tools for affordable housing developers in South Carolina.
