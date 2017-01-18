Challenges, opportunities face affordable housing in Columbia area

3:07 Haley at confirmation hearing: I don't know everything about the U.N. Pause

4:26 Dawn Staley updates A'ja Wilson

2:43 Haley on Russia: I don't think we can trust them

1:09 'We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a brother,' say White Knoll baseball players

1:25 UN ambassador nominee Nikki Haley jokes about her family, friends at confirmation hearing

1:14 O-lineman Summie Carlay sets sights on getting bigger

4:03 Gamecocks talk Florida

2:00 Tallulah opening soon in Columbia

1:31 Conservation project at zoo will help endangered tortoise