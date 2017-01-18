Three homes damaged, 2 people displaced after brisk wind spreads debris fire

Three mobile homes in Gaston were damaged on Thursday when a back yard debris fire spread.
The fire occurred on the 100 block of Wild Bird Lane near Gaston, said Lexington County spokesman Harrison Cahill.
Two people were displaced when one mobile home was severely damaged by the blaze. Two other mobile homes received minor damage, Cahill said. Other structures on the properties were also damaged.
While there is no outdoor burn ban in effect in the county, Cahill said outdoor burning is not a good idea right now.
“We would strongly discourage outdoor burns because of the wind conditions,” he said.
Comments