Graham supporting Trump pick to head EPA

COLUMBIA, SC U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham said Thursday he’ll support President-elect Donald Trump’s choice to head the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, noting that Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt impressed him during a recent meeting.
“I believe the president deserves to put his team together,’’ Graham said in a Facebook live video. “I was very deferential to President Obama when it came time for him to pick his cabinet. Scott Pruitt impressed me, he spent time with me in the office.’’
Environmentalists rallied at Graham’s Columbia office last week in an attempt to sway the Republican from Seneca against backing Pruitt and two other Trump nominees, Secretary of State candidate Rex Tillerson and U.S. Department of Energy pick Rick Perry.
Pruitt opponents are upset that he has led the charge against the EPA with a flurry of lawsuits. Those suits include challenges against air pollution regulations and rules to curb greenhouse gas emissions, which contribute to climate change.
Graham said that he personally believes climate change is real and people are contributing to global warming. But he said Pruitt has helped keep checks on over-regulation by the federal government. Pruitt has had success in suing the EPA over environmental regulations, Graham said. Some of those cases remain unresolved in court, but Graham said Pruitt’s legal efforts show him “the federal government was overreaching.’’
“The fact that he challenged the federal government is not a death blow to his nomination at all,’’ Graham said, noting that he thinks Pruitt will bring a “balanced view” on the environment.
“I think he’ll be good for our environment, but also good for energy exploration,’’ Graham said.
The Republican-controlled Senate is expected to approve Pruitt’s nomination. Graham has previously said he would back Perry for energy secretary.
Unlike many Republicans, Graham has in the past supported federal action to address climate change. But he said the EPA under Democrat Obama has gone too far. He favors Congress, for instance, enacting rules to control carbon emissions, over time, rather than the EPA, Graham said.
“Congress should set these standards, not a regulatory body that nobody votes for,’’ Graham said.
