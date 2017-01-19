3 Columbia area schools in running for state education prize

Three Columbia area schools are among nine in the running for the latest edition of an annual award for excellence in instruction.
Finalists for a Palmetto’s Finest award this spring include Dutch Fork Middle, Dutch Fork High and Round Top Elementary as well as Little Mountain Elementary in nearby Newberry County.
The group includes six elementary schools, one middle school and two high schools.
Dutch Fork Middle and Dutch Fork High are in Lexington-Richland 5 on the north side of Lake Murray while Round Top Elementary is in Richland 2 in Northeast Richland County.
Award winners will be announced March 21 after further review of their operations and academic performance.
The award is given annually by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators to encourage innovation in education.
