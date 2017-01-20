Lexington County leader seeks counseling to end wedding fight

Lexington County Councilman Phil Yarborough is seeking court-ordered counseling to settle a charge of damaging his father-in-law’s vehicle, Yarborough lawyer Jake Moore said Friday.
“Phil is certainly willing to resolve the case in this fashion,” Moore said.
If approved, the step allows Yarborough to avoid having an arrest record as long as there are no further problems and he complies with conditions set.
He was arrested by county deputies Nov. 6 after throwing a rock that damaged the vehicle slightly.
It occurred when his wife’s parents blocked him from going into his home near Irmo to see his wife after a feud at his wedding the day before, according to a report from deputies.
“Phil has reconciled with his wife,” Moore said. “Everybody is happy.”
Yarborough is asking for what’s known as pre-trial intervention, described by the 11th Circuit Solicitor’s office as an alternative to prosecution for first-time offenders accused of minor crime.
Conditions imposed normally include counseling, community service and restitution under court supervision for at least 60 days and as long as a year, according to guidelines. Proceedings and records are closed to the public.
“Any person who does not cooperate fully will have their case transferred to court for prosecution,” the plan says.
Yarborough, through another councilman, said after his arrest that he would undergo treatment for a drinking problem. His wife told deputies he was “very controlling” and demeaning sometimes, according to the report.
He attended the Jan. 10 council meeting and a gathering with legislators Tuesday after a two-month absence.
Solicitor Rick Hubbard declined comment other than to say it’s “standard practice” to transfer legal proceedings involving another elected official to a judge outside the county.
Yarborough, 35, is a home builder who has been a councilman for two years representing the Irmo-St. Andrews area.
