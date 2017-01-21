Dark clouds Saturday morning await possible afternoon storms in Columbia

Dark gray skies and fog hung over Columbia Saturday morning, with some rain expected to fall before lunchtime and severe storms possibly to come in the early afternoon.
Up to an inch of rain could fall today, with another inch possible overnight, the National Weather Service predicts.
There could be locally heavier rainfall in some areas as three potential rounds of severe weather could move through Saturday afternoon, Sunday morning and Sunday afternoon or evening.
There is a small possibility of Saturday afternoon storms bringing wind gusts up to 70 mph, hail, tornadoes and flash flooding to the Midlands, NWS predicts. Those possibilities rise slightly for late Sunday afternoon and evening.
The Midlands could see anywhere from 1.5 to 3 inches of rain fall throughout the weekend, with higher amounts in some isolated areas, according to the weather service.
