Walking, biking events highlight push to make Columbia less reliant on cars

As the Capital City seeks to becoming friendlier to walking and biking, activists have scheduled a first-for-Columbia street party and a separate mayoral summit this spring to encourage folks to get out of their cars more often.
Keith Gosselin, an information technology manager at AgFirst bank, is among the minority of residents who walks the talk, so to speak.
The 42-year-old father of three daughters often rides his bicycle to work and rides with two of his daughters to Rosewood Elementary School. An older daughter walks to Hand Middle School from their home in Shandon.
Downtown growth and the flood of University of South Carolina students in the city center has attracted more vehicles.
“Traffic is getting worse. You can see it everywhere,” said Gosselin, chairman of City Hall’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee. “We can’t keep solving our way out solely with new lanes and new roads.”
Fixing congestion demands more use of the bus system, as well as enticements for people to walk and bike instead of driving, he said.
Gosselin has asked City Council to come up with money to be spent each year building bike lanes and sidewalks in Columbia. He also is promoting changes in zoning laws that would promote walking and biking.
Gosselin particularly would like dedicated bike lanes that have a physical barrier such as a short concrete divider that would attract more bikers because they would feel safer.
While council and city administrators ponder those requests, the advisory committee has moved ahead on two projects that are within its sphere of influence.
An “open streets” event is set for April 2. Despite its name, the event will close 2 1/2 blocks of Devine Street to cars, to attract walkers, bikers, neighbors and others to exercise, dance, socialize and spend money at merchants along that retail corridor.
A bicycle parade is likely to be part of the activities, which have yet to be finalized, Gosselin said. A full menu of events will be released in about a month.
Much larger open street events have been held in Charlotte and Atlanta, but Gosselin said he’s unaware of any like this one in South Carolina.
Charleston’s Second Sunday event, which closes a long stretch of King Street to vehicles, is targeted more at attracting pedestrians to shop, he said. “That’s probably the closest thing that South Carolina has.”
The Devine Street Merchants Association is partnering with the advisory panel because the event coincides with the association’s long-sought plans to find ways to slow traffic and attract more neighbors from the adjoining Shandon and Old Shandon neighborhoods, said Jennifer Suber, marketing director for the businesses along the stretch of Devine that begins in Five Points and reaches east.
“One reason people bought homes in Shandon and Old Shandon is to walk to events,” she said. “This is like they’re having a party at our house.”
The party is likely to draw more people to come explore Devine Street shops, which bill themselves as Columbia’s “boutique shopping district.”
About 30 retailers, shops and eateries along the blocks between King Street and the half block beyond Maple Street will participate, with some kind of special offerings for customers during the event, Suber said.
An area for stashing bikes will be designated and people who drive to the event will find street parking along surrounding streets, she said.
The street party stops just before Columbia’s fire station because fire engines must have free access to Devine Street if an emergency breaks out. But firefighters plan to set up T-ball games at the firehouse, Gosselin said.
The mayoral summit in May is in the early stages of organization.
Mayor Steve Benjamin is asking several mayors from across the region to attend roundtable discussions on promoting biking and walking makes Columbia more attractive to new business. The mayors also will look at walking/biking events in other cities, among other topics of conversation.
On the second day of the summit, city officials will discuss how to bring about improvements.
Party, walk and talk
Two events are scheduled for this spring to help promote more bicycling and walking to connect parts of Columbia to each other.
April 2 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A first-in-Columbia “open streets” event will close a section of Devine Street for a street party intended to attract bicyclists and pedestrians. The blocks between King and Maple streets will close, along with a half-block that includes Henry’s restaurant.
Details of the events will be announced in about a month.
May 4 - 5 A Mayor’s Bike and Walk Summit will welcome mayors from other South Carolina cities to discuss the economic impact of offering biking- and walking-friendly programs. The social and health aspects of those activities also is expected to be on the agenda, which has yet to be finalized.
