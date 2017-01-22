Woodyard Fund helps man recovering from stroke

Six months ago, Efrain Walker began feeling dizzy and his overall health began to deteriorate rapidly.
After going to his primary doctor, he was immediately admitted to the hospital for high blood pressure and suffered a stroke.
When he left the hospital and rehab weeks later, it was in a wheelchair. But Walker didn’t stay there long.
“I used that a day or two but then I had to work to get back to walking so I could try to get myself back to work as soon as possible,” said Walker, who lives alone and works as a dishwasher in a downtown Columbia restaurant.
With a slew of medical expenses from his hospital stay, treatments and medications, Walker found himself in a tough spot financially – one that left him unable to cover all of his expenses.
“I’m not one to ask people for help – I believe in doing things to help yourself and I’ve always been willing to work hard to get what I need,” Walker said.
When he realized the bills were backing up to the point that they might result in him losing his home, Walker did something else that was hard for him at the time. He went to the Salvation Army and asked for assistance.
“I’m working hard to pay back what I owe but I’m struggling,” Walker said.
That’s when the Salvation Army’s Woodyard Fund helped Walker cover his utility bill.
The Woodyard Fund helps residents in crisis in Richland, Lexington, Fairfield and Newberry counties pay for utilities. The fund dates to 1816, when the Ladies Benevolent Society provided firewood and coal to families in need. In 1930, The State newspaper’s editor, William E. Gonzales, began publicizing the fund. It became a tradition the newspaper continues every winter.
The fund usually runs from late November through mid-March, when temperatures generally are the coldest.
“I really, really appreciate their help,” said Walker, who is also working with his Salvation Army case manager and his landlord –a friend who has been understanding and patient, he said – to make arrangements for covering his rent.
“I’m doing everything I can to work and catch up on my bills but it’s not easy when you’re by yourself. I just appreciate their help so, so much. ... You just have to keep hope alive and keep working hard.”
Woodyard Fund
How to give help: Donations can be mailed to the Woodyard Fund, c/o The Salvation Army of the Midlands, P.O. Box 2786, Columbia, SC 29202. Make checks payable to the Woodyard Fund. All donations are tax-deductible.
How to get help: Area residents who need assistance with heating bills can call (803) 462-5093 for more information or to make an appointment for assistance.
Weekly total: $4,740
Total to date: $73,414.87
