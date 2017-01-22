Trump’s inauguration among big news, but not the only significant story from the past week

The third week of January 2017 was a historical one, with the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States among the most notable events to have occurred. It was far from the only story to have caught reader’s attention, especially here in the Midlands.
The events in Washington set off a chain reaction affecting South Carolinians in many ways, specifically with the expected change of power in the State House with Nikki Haley’s likely move to ambassador to the United Nations and Henry McMaster’s ascension to governor. Much more occurred outside of politics, with the death of a White Knoll High School sophomore and South Carolina commitment shocking and saddening many.
Here’s a look at five of the most significant stories from the past week:
▪ White Knoll baseball player Brett Williams, 16, was a teammate others looked up to and a South Carolina baseball commit. He died Tuesday at Palmetto Health Richland as the result of complications related to a recent illness, according to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher.
http://www.thestate.com/sports/high-school/article127030649.html
▪ Despite outcry from some state Democrats, S.C. Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster will take his membership in the all-white Forest Lake Club with him to the Governor’s Mansion.
http://www.thestate.com/news/politics-government/article127884729.html
▪ S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley reported owing between $500,000 and $1 million on financial disclosures filed as part of her nomination to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations by President Donald Trump. The debts included a personal mortgage of between $250,001 and $500,000, according to the report she filed with the Office of Government Ethics.
http://www.thestate.com/news/politics-government/politics-columns-blogs/the-buzz/article127356989.html
▪ After more than 40 years at the helm of Riverbanks Zoo and Garden, president and CEO Palmer “Satch” Krantz will retire in June, the zoo announced Thursday.
http://www.thestate.com/news/local/article127486124.html
▪ Marcus Lattimore, the former Gamecock football great who is today a coach at Heathwood Hall, appears in “Faith’s Song,” which opened Friday, according to a news release from Lexington-based Northface Christian Films.
http://www.thestate.com/entertainment/movies-news-reviews/article127637264.html
Comments