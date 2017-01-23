Jesse Jackson’s childhood home in Greenville could become historic site

1:09 'We didn't just lose a teammate, we lost a brother,' say White Knoll baseball players Pause

0:38 Everything you need to know about today's severe weather in 30 seconds

1:21 'Cookies and Concerns' brings a taste of the Women's March on Washington to Beaufort

3:23 Highlights from white nationalist Richard Spencer’s speech at Texas A&M

1:06 Trump Inauguration parade highlights

6:33 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

1:32 From December: Hamsah Nasirildeen talks USC and FSU

1:16 Columbia police chief discusses new Bluff Road annex

2:51 Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina