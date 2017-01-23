Scene cleared after Monday chemical spill in Lexington

Crews have cleared the scene and evacuations of several Lexington businesses were lifted after a chemical spill Monday morning.
The spill was reported around 7:30 a.m. on Ginny Lane near Sunset Boulevard, according to Cpl. Cameron Mortenson of the Lexington Police Department. A person walking out of Starbucks smelled an odor, and police found a work truck nearby that was carrying two chemicals.
“There was some sort of connection between the two chemicals,” Mortenson said, adding that when the two chemicals came together, it caused a gas odor and some smoke.
The Lexington County Fire Service was trying to determine what chemicals were involved and how they came into contact.
Five nearby businesses were evacuated while crews worked the scene, but those evacuations have been lifted. Mortenson said the nearby Wingate hotel was not evacuated; however, an entrance near the scene was temporarily closed.
No injuries were reported, and Mortenson said there was no health threat to the public.
