Remains found in Newberry identified as missing dementia patient

Remains found in Newberry County were identified as those of an area man who had been missing since November 2016.
Donnie Richardson, Sr., 62, was identified through a DNA analysis, according to the Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece.
Richardson was a dementia patient who was reported missing to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 26. He was last seen in the Silver Street community, having left his home after his family went to sleep.
The remains were found last Wednesday in the Silver Street area, according to Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster, whose investigators were searching from a SLED helicopter when they spotted clothing lying on the ground in a dense hardwood tree thicket located approximately ¼ mile from Richardson’s home.
“This is an unfortunate event, however being able to bring closure to Mr. Richardson’s family is a priority,” said Kneece, adding autopsy results are pending but there are no signs of foul play.
Richardson often reverted to his former residence in Lexington and believed he needed to go to the Piggly Wiggly, according to the sheriff’s office, which said it used bloodhounds to track Richardson, in addition to the SLED helicopter.
Comments