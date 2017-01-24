Local

January 24, 2017 1:44 PM

Pedestrian dies after Friday collision on Garners Ferry Road

By Teddy Kulmala

A Columbia man has died after being hit by a car last week, according to the Richland County Coroner’s Office.

The collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle happened around 7 p.m. Friday on the 7900 block of Garners Ferry Road in Columbia, according to Coroner Gary Watts.

Michael L. Deese, 57, of Hallbrook Drive in Columbia, was taken by ambulance to Palmetto Health Richland Hospital, where he died Monday evening from his injuries, Watts said.

Details about the incident weren’t immediately available. The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.

