New clerk of court lifts ban on cell phones at Lexington Judicial Center

The newly elected clerk of court for Lexington County lifted the ban on cell phones, baby strollers and bags that was imposed in visitors in 2015.
“We know many people use their phone as a calendar and have important information on them that’s often a part of the business they’re doing at the courthouse,” Lisa Comer said in a news release.
The change in the banned items list was made after consultation with Sheriff Jay Koon whose deputies provide security at the Lexington County Judicial Center, Comer said.
Any items carried by the public into the courthouse still are subject to inspection. X-ray machines and metal detectors will be employed on anyone entering through the public entrance, Koon said.
Guns, knives and anything else that might be considered a weapon are still prohibited, he added.
Comments