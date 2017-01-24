Shandon fire station shut down due to air quality issue

Air quality issues inside the Shandon neighborhood fire station have prompted its immediate shutdown.
Columbia Fire Station 9 was closed Tuesday – temporarily but immediately – after a concern was raised about the air quality inside the station, Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said in a news release.
Neighbors outside the station should not have any concern about air quality, fire department spokesman Brick Lewis said.
Station 9 is on Devine Street near Five Points. It has temporarily been relocated to Station 1 about two miles away at 1800 Laurel Street “out of the abundance of caution,” Jenkins said, so that Station 9 can be proactively treated and cleaned.
It was not immediately clear what the air issue is or how long the station will be closed, Lewis said.
Comments