January 24, 2017 4:57 PM

Shandon fire station shut down due to air quality issue

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Air quality issues inside the Shandon neighborhood fire station have prompted its immediate shutdown.

Columbia Fire Station 9 was closed Tuesday – temporarily but immediately – after a concern was raised about the air quality inside the station, Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said in a news release.

Neighbors outside the station should not have any concern about air quality, fire department spokesman Brick Lewis said.

Station 9 is on Devine Street near Five Points. It has temporarily been relocated to Station 1 about two miles away at 1800 Laurel Street “out of the abundance of caution,” Jenkins said, so that Station 9 can be proactively treated and cleaned.

It was not immediately clear what the air issue is or how long the station will be closed, Lewis said.

