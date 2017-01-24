2 people pulled from a rock in the Congaree River after boat capsized

Two people were rescued from the Congaree River Tuesday afternoon, after their boat capsized.
#BREAKING: two boaters just rescued by @ColaFire from the #BroadRiver. #sctweets @wis10 pic.twitter.com/6Lx5Jgbhgs— Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) January 24, 2017
The two made it to a rock in the middle of the river below I-126 and did not appear to be in any distress, said Columbia Fire Department spokesman Brick Lewis.
The call came in at 4 p.m. The two boaters were safely on shore and being checked out for injuries by 4:45 p.m., Lewis said.
The river is high and running swiftly after a weekend of storms, Lewis said.
The rescue operation closed two lanes of inbound traffic on I-126.
