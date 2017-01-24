Local

2 people pulled from a rock in the Congaree River after boat capsized

Posted by Rachael Myers Lowe

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Two people were rescued from the Congaree River Tuesday afternoon, after their boat capsized.

The two made it to a rock in the middle of the river below I-126 and did not appear to be in any distress, said Columbia Fire Department spokesman Brick Lewis.

The call came in at 4 p.m. The two boaters were safely on shore and being checked out for injuries by 4:45 p.m., Lewis said.

The river is high and running swiftly after a weekend of storms, Lewis said.

The rescue operation closed two lanes of inbound traffic on I-126.

