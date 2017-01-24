Bluff Road repairs to snarl traffic more than they have already

Traffic, knotted for two weeks in front of Olympia School, is going to improve by week’s end, but that stretch of Bluff Road will close entirely to through traffic later this winter.
Installation of storm drainage pipes along Bluff Road between Rosewood Drive and Olympia Avenue is causing traffic to funnel into one lane. That has brought traffic backups, especially during rush hours.
“This should be done this week with the one-lane closure,” said David Beaty, a civil engineer who is the project manager overseeing Richland County’s penny sales tax projects. The $5 million project that is widening Bluff Road, installing sidewalks and burying power and other utility lines between George Rogers Boulevard and Olympia Avenue is in its early stage, Beaty said.
A center turn lane also is being added between George Rogers Boulevard and Rosewood Drive, and wide sidewalks will be built on both sides of Bluff Road to accommodate the 8,600 vehicles or so that travel that route daily during morning and afternoon rush hours.
The contract with Cherokee Inc. requires this phase of the Bluff Road upgrades to be completed by the Gamecock football team’s home opener on Sept. 16 against the Kentucky Wildcats. Bluff Road is a major artery in the southern part of Columbia and is clogged with traffic during football games and the State Fair.
Right now, storm drainage lines as wide as 3 feet in diameter are being installed on the block that runs along Olympia School, Beaty said.
The part of the project that will close that section of Bluff Road for up to 30 days has yet to start, he said. That portion requires the concrete drainage pipe to go under a CSX rail line that runs alongside the school that occasionally carries freight to or from the Vulcan granite quarry and a chemical company.
Access to Olympia School for students, parents and staff will be limited to one of its two entryways from Bluff Road, he said.
“That’s going to be the (bigger) inconvenience to drivers,” Beaty said of the closure. Overall, 21,500 vehicles a day go back and forth along the two-lane road that begins widening at Rosewood Drive to as many as six lanes.
Cherokee has yet to get a permit from CSX because the contractor must show proof of sufficient insurance, the project manager said. “We don’t know when he’s going to get that,” Beaty said Monday of the permit. “We don’t expect any problems. Really, it’s just a formality.”
The contractor faces a $1,400 daily penalty for each day after Sept. 16 that the work isn’t finished, Beaty said.
The work going on now on the wider portion of Bluff Road involves putting utility lines underground.
South Carolina Electric & Gas Co. is installing trenches that carry plastic tubes that will be threaded with power, telephone, cable and internet lines. The tubes, encased in concrete, are in place, the project manager said. But the lines will be threaded when the utility company is ready to take down the overhead lines and start using the buried ones.
The entire project is to be completed in late August, but certainly by the football home season opener, Beatty said.
