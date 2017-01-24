Body cameras added to Lexington County deputies’ equipment

Some Lexington County deputies will start patrolling with body cameras this spring after County Council signed off on the plan Tuesday.
The plan approved adds 60 cameras, the first step in adding the equipment on 225 deputies during the next five years.
The sheriff’s department is the last major law enforcement agency in the Columbia area without the cameras.
“This is a good start on help us become more transparent and accountable,” Sheriff Jay Koon said.
Cameras will be employed mainly when weapons are used and during traffic stops, most arrests and “adversarial” incidents, Koon’s plan says. But “officer safety will take precedence over the recording of events,” it adds.
The “only real unknown” is if it will be costly to produce videos to settle disputes over arrests and other incidents, council chairman Todd Cullum of Cayce said. The initial estimate is $100,000 yearly.
Courthouse ban ends
Starting Monday, those coming to the Lexington County Judicial Center can again bring in cell phones, baby strollers and bags.
Repeal of a 16-month-old ban on those items was announced Tuesday by newly elected Clerk of Court Lisa Comer.
Deputies still can bar items at their discretion after a security search.
