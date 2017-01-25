Truck crashes into awning at Lexington gas station

The awning of a Lexington gas station collapsed after a truck hit the structure Wednesday morning, according to police.
The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. at the Quick Stop on the 1200 block of West Main Street, according to Cpl. Cameron Mortenson of the Lexington Police Department. The commercial truck struck the awning, knocking the structure down onto the truck and at least one other vehicle, pictures posted by the police department show.
No injuries have been reported, police say. One of the outbound lanes of West Main Street near Chariot Street remains closed while police continue investigating.
