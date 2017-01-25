Local

January 25, 2017 10:47 AM

Small fire extinguished inside Sumwalt Building on USC campus

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

COLUMBIA, SC

Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to a small fire inside the University of South Carolina’s Sumwalt Building.

Smoke was reported on the third floor of the building, which is located at Main and Greene streets, according to Capt. Brick Lewis of the Columbia Fire Department. The fire alarms activated and the building was evacuated by the time firefighters arrived.

Lewis said there was a small fire that was quickly extinguished with a fire extinguisher. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.

Check back for updates.

Related content

Local

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

What it's like to be up close with great white shark Miss Carolina

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos