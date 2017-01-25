Small fire extinguished inside Sumwalt Building on USC campus

Firefighters responded Wednesday morning to a small fire inside the University of South Carolina’s Sumwalt Building.
Smoke was reported on the third floor of the building, which is located at Main and Greene streets, according to Capt. Brick Lewis of the Columbia Fire Department. The fire alarms activated and the building was evacuated by the time firefighters arrived.
Lewis said there was a small fire that was quickly extinguished with a fire extinguisher. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.
