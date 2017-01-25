New downtown daytime center will serve homeless and at-risk youth

Nearly 400 young adults sought services because they were homeless or at risk of being homeless in Richland and Lexington counties last year, representing a significant community in need of tailored resources.
A new daytime drop-in center opening this week in downtown Columbia hopes to meet the unique needs of those young people between the ages of 17 and 24.
The Mental Illness Recovery Center Inc. (MIRCI) opens its youth drop-in center on Gregg Street, near Five Points, on Thursday.
Open every day of the year, the youth drop-in center will provide a hang-out space with games and television, computers and internet access, a kitchen with meal service, laundry and shower facilities, on-site counseling and medical services as well as referrals to other service providers. Programs at the center also will help young people learn life skills and get job training, said Mac Caldwell, the center’s director.
What many homeless youth need is someone trustworthy to help guide them in their independence, said Abby Cobb, the lead social worker for Richland 2 school district.
“They’re just trying to figure out how to be an independent person with no guidance,” she said. “They just haven’t had a consistent person in their life to provide them this information.”
The new drop-in site is two blocks off Gervais Street, near where MIRCI is building a 10-bedroom home for youth and young men in transition from homelessness, expected to open next year.
The drop-in center might be a comfortable alternative for young people who could feel uncomfortable or intimidated seeking out traditional shelters or homeless service providers, MIRCI director Julie Ann Avin said.
“The sooner we can intervene in homelessness and addressing trauma ... we can prevent it becoming a chronic homelessness long-term or perhaps it going from some emotional issues from experienced trauma over into full-blown mental illness,” Avin said.
Many young homeless people are skeptical of “the system,” authority figures and people who have made promises they haven’t kept, said Jamal Simon, a youth outreach worker for MIRCI.
He hopes the drop-in center will be an environment where young people feel comfortable becoming engaged with each other and with people who can help them, he said.
“They don’t like a lot of rules,” Simon said. “They like a place they can hang out where they can be kids but at the same time don’t have adults all over them telling them what to do, how to do it and when to do it. That’s mainly what they run from.”
