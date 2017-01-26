Columbia man gets 30 years for aggravated sex assault of a child

A Columbia man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for the aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to court officials.
U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie sentenced Ricardo Favela, 44, to 30 years in prison on one count each of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and abusive sexual contact with a child, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Favela will have to undergo sex offender rehabilitation, supervised release and will be required to register with the S.C. Sex Offender Registry after his release.
Trial testimony included a videotaped confession from the FBI in which Favela admitted to allowing the juvenile victim to perform sexual acts on him multiple times between early 2015 and April 2016, when Favela was the child’s primary caretaker, prosecutors said. Favela was convicted in October 2016.
U.S. Attorney Beth Drake noted that federal prosecutors handle sex-assault cases that happen in areas of federal jurisdiction, including military bases and natural parks.
“This sentence reflects the repugnant nature of the offense and serves as a significant deterrent to all sex offenders,” Drake said.
The case was investigated by the FBI and Fort Jackson’s Criminal Investigation Division. Assistant U.S. Attorneys J.D. Rowell and Jay Richardson prosecuted the case.
Comments