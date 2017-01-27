Lexington family plans to ‘bless’ churches with lottery winnings

A family in Lexington is a quarter of a million dollars richer, and they plan to bless others with the lottery winnings.
One of the family members purchased a $10 Royal Cash game and ended up winning $250,000, according to a news release from the S.C. Education Lottery.
The family, who did not wish to be identified, agreed to use the winnings to help churches, the release stated.
“God answers prayers in different ways,” the family’s spokesperson said. “I say that all the time.”
The spokesperson told lottery officials the family had previously laughed about the possibility of winning big one day.
The family purchased the winning ticket from Bob’s Food & Fuel, 4325 Mineral Springs Road, in Lexington. The store will receive a $2,500 commission for selling the claimed winning ticket.
