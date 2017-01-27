Mother, son who died in Lexington County wreck identified

Officials identified a mother and son who died in a Thursday afternoon wreck near Batesburg-Leesville High School.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher identified the two as Gary Lee Cook, 44, and Mary Cook, 69, both of Batesburg-Leesville.
The two died when their 1998 Dodge pickup truck reportedly crossed the center line of Summerland Avenue and crashed head-on into a 2008 Chevy pickup truck around 3 p.m., officials reported.
Gary and Mary Cook died at the scene from their injuries, according to Fisher. Both were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision.
The driver of the Chevy truck was airlifted to Palmetto Health Richland hospital. Fisher said he was reported to be in stable condition.
Officials have not said whether Gary or Mary Cook was driving their vehicle.
Autopsies will be performed on the two Friday.
The S.C. Highway Patrol continues to investigate this wreck.
Comments