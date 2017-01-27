Lower taxes under consideration by some Richland County Council members

Some Richland County Council members are talking about the prospect of lowering countywide property taxes.
No formal plan has surfaced and the council has not authorized any study of reducing the millage rate, which is the formal mechanism for imposing taxes, several members said Thursday.
The issue arose from remarks first made by newly elected Councilwoman Dalhi Myers during council’s annual retreat this week in Charleston. The Lower Richland representative made the comment after county administrator Gerald Seals posed a question: “Can we operate with lower millage (tax revenue)?”
Myers said later in an interview that she has been talking with some members about cutting taxes, but nothing is ready yet for a formal discussion.
“There are places (where) we can do better,” Myers said of budget cutbacks. “But I don’t believe we’ve got a lot of fat.”
At least two of the nine council members at the two-day retreat at the Embassy Suites on Meeting Street, Greg Pearce and Jim Manning, said they were not aware of the conversation.
Seals, who raised the taxing issue again as the first day drew to a close, said he, too, didn’t know about the talk among council members.
But council chairwoman Joyce Dickerson said a plan might go to council as soon as February.
Council has not taxed property owners as much as state law allows, including this fiscal year, county chief financial officer Daniel Driggers said in reviewing finances.
Council has the legal option of raising as much $2.1 million in new revenue by exercising the option, plus $1.2 million more the law allows to counties that don’t tax to the maximum allowable, Driggers said.
But lower taxes, which means less money for other projects, could hurt the county’s triple-A credit rating and expensive plans like a new city-county courthouse, Manning said.
He suggested a council committee examine any tax cut proposal.
In a snapspot of the county’s overall finances, Driggers is projecting the county will have $163.2 million in revenue without exercising the maximum tax rate.
But county agencies are asking for $181 million, according to figures released.
The current year’s operating budget is $158 million, and the county is not over burdened with debt, Driggers’ figures show.
