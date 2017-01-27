Lexington 2 employee information taken in online scam

Personal information of Lexington 2 employees was taken in an online scam, officials said Friday.
The material includes names, addresses, salaries and Social Security numbers but not bank account information of those employed last year, officials said in a letter sent to more than 1,100 current and former workers.
“We recently fell victim to a social engineering scam,” the letter said. The breach was discovered Thursday, officials said.
Instructions on obtaining fraud protection and free credit monitoring were provided.
Law enforcement officials have been notified, officials said in a statement.
About 8,800 students attend 16 Lexington 2 schools in Cayce, Pine Ridge, South Congaree, Springdale and West Columbia.
