January 27, 2017 8:36 PM

Mock returning to WLTX

COLUMBIA, SC

Andrea Mock returning to Newscahnnel 19 - WLTX on Monday, the station announced Friday night.

She has been given an earlier on air slot on ‘Friends at 5’ alongside her long-time co-anchor Darci Strickland.

Citing personal reasons, the popular late-night local anchor left the station last September to join the SC Chamber of Commerce as associate vice president of communications.

At the time she said leaving the station was a bitter-sweet.

“This is all I’ve ever really wanted to do,” she said.

The single mother of a 1st grader, Mock said now that her son Brady was in full day elementary school, she was only able to see him an hour a day.

"We started searching, all across the country for her replacement. And we weren't having a lot of luck. And then, while we were not having a lot of luck in finding her replacement, circumstances in Andrea's life changed," J.R. Berry said Friday night.

