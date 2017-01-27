Mock returning to WLTX

Andrea Mock returning to Newscahnnel 19 - WLTX on Monday, the station announced Friday night.
She has been given an earlier on air slot on ‘Friends at 5’ alongside her long-time co-anchor Darci Strickland.
Citing personal reasons, the popular late-night local anchor left the station last September to join the SC Chamber of Commerce as associate vice president of communications.
At the time she said leaving the station was a bitter-sweet.
“This is all I’ve ever really wanted to do,” she said.
The single mother of a 1st grader, Mock said now that her son Brady was in full day elementary school, she was only able to see him an hour a day.
"We started searching, all across the country for her replacement. And we weren't having a lot of luck. And then, while we were not having a lot of luck in finding her replacement, circumstances in Andrea's life changed," J.R. Berry said Friday night.
