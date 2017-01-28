Dragons and roosters and fireworks, oh my! EdVenture rings in Chinese New Year

Kids gather at EdVenture Children's Museum for a dragon parade and other events to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Jan. 28, 2017.
EdVenture employee and USC student Brooke Troxell lights up strontium chloride and methanol to produce a red flame. The experiment shows children how different chemical compounds used in making fireworks burn in different colors.
Six-year-old Avery Wertz makes a paper dragon puppet at EdVenture’s Chinese New Year celebration.
Kids gather at EdVenture Children's Museum for a dragon parade and other events to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Jan. 28, 2017. The parade helps the dragon chase the sun to ensure that we have merry nights and days in the New Year! Kids also celebrate the Year of the Rooster by making their own red rooster cup or paper plate hand fan, making LED lanterns, learning about the science of fireworks. Here, three-year-old Sam Smith and his mom, Elena Smith, make a paper plate hand fan as part of the Lunar New Year celebration. The Smiths just moved to Columbia from Ohio in August.
Kids gather at EdVenture Children's Museum for a dragon parade and other events to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Jan. 28, 2017. The parade helps the dragon chase the sun to ensure that we have merry nights and days in the New Year! Kids also celebrate the Year of the Rooster by making their own red rooster cup or paper plate hand fan, making LED lanterns, learning about the science of fireworks. Here, six-year-old Avery Wertz uses paper, crayons, glue and tongue depressors to make a paper dragon puppet.
Kids gather at EdVenture Children's Museum for a dragon parade and other events to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Jan. 28, 2017. The parade helps the dragon chase the sun to ensure that we have merry nights and days in the New Year! Kids also celebrate the Year of the Rooster by making their own red rooster cup or paper plate hand fan, making LED lanterns, learning about the science of fireworks. Here, Nolan Rehlander (6) checks out a 3D printer as it prints out a plastic bracelet.
Kids gather at EdVenture Children's Museum for a dragon parade and other events to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Jan. 28, 2017. The parade helps the dragon chase the sun to ensure that we have merry nights and days in the New Year! Kids also celebrate the Year of the Rooster by making their own red rooster cup or paper plate hand fan, making LED lanterns, learning about the science of fireworks. Here, EdVenture employees Nakaya Reed and Alexis Robinson teach kids how to make LED lanterns and paper dragon puppets during the Lunar New Year celebration. From left, are: Reed, six-year-old twin brothers Nicholas and Nolan Rehlander of Columbia, Robinson and six-year-old Avery Wertz of Columbia.
Kids gather at EdVenture Children's Museum for a dragon parade and other events to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Jan. 28, 2017. The parade helps the dragon chase the sun to ensure that we have merry nights and days in the New Year! Kids also celebrate the Year of the Rooster by making their own red rooster cup or paper plate hand fan, making LED lanterns, learning about the science of fireworks. Here, EdVenture employee and USC student Brooke Troxell lights up strontium chloride and methanol to produce a red flame. The experiment shows children how different chemical compounds used in making fireworks burn in different colors.
Kids gather at EdVenture Children's Museum for a dragon parade and other events to celebrate the Lunar New Year on Jan. 28, 2017. The parade helps the dragon chase the sun to ensure that we have merry nights and days in the New Year! Kids also celebrate the Year of the Rooster by making their own red rooster cup or paper plate hand fan, making LED lanterns, learning about the science of fireworks. Here, EdVenture employee and USC student Brooke Troxell lights up strontium chloride and methanol to produce a red flame. The experiment shows children how different chemical compounds used in making fireworks burn in different colors.
