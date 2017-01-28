Local

January 28, 2017 10:52 PM

Dragons and roosters and fireworks, oh my! EdVenture rings in Chinese New Year

Families gathered at EdVenture Children’s Museum on Saturday for a dragon parade and other events to celebrate the Chinese New Year, which began Saturday.

The parade helps the dragon chase the sun to ensure that we have merry nights and days in the New Year.

Kids also celebrated the Year of the Rooster by making their own red rooster cup or paper plate hand fans, making LED lanterns and learning about the science of fireworks.

