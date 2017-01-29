Local

Driver killed in Sunday crash on I-20 in Kershaw Co.

By Teddy Kulmala

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

A driver was killed early Sunday after crashing in the median of Interstate 20, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. near mile marker 90 on I-20, according to Lance Cpl. Sonny Collins.

A 1992 Buick sedan was traveling east when the car exited the roadway and traveled into the median, where it overturned, Collins said. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was killed.

The driver’s name will be released by the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office after the family has been notified.

