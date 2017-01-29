Proposed law would regulate, eventually eliminate exotic pets in S.C.

3:25 Most vulnerable citizens at risk in DJJ Pause

1:12 Improvements made to Juvenile detention center not enough

1:53 Refugee at USC fears for his sister and her family still in Iraq

1:43 Report unfairly depicts DJJ

2:55 Report findings of concern

1:35 A walk-on? No, Dabo says he was a 'crawl-on' at Alabama

0:46 Watch: Clemson Media Day in 40 seconds

0:52 Alabama's Nick Saban says Clemson is one of the best programs in country

2:29 Dylann Roof's confession tape