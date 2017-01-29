Upstate peach growers welcome cold wave

3:25 Most vulnerable citizens at risk in DJJ Pause

1:12 Improvements made to Juvenile detention center not enough

1:43 Report unfairly depicts DJJ

2:55 Report findings of concern

2:33 David Hechler's new book based on Cutro child murder case

0:39 Shandon home badly damaged by fire

0:30 What it's like to be up close with great white shark Miss Carolina

1:38 Did DHEC fail South Carolina during the 2015 flood?

1:43 For Jamyest Williams, will it be South Carolina or Georgia?