Upstate peach growers welcome cold wave

Anderson area temperatures are likely to fall into the low 30s each night for the next week. That’s good news for peach farmers.
“Any time the temperatures are between 32 and 45, peach trees are happy,” said Jeff Hopkins, manager of Clemson University’s Musser Fruit Research Farm. “If we can get 100 chill hours in the next week to 10 days, which the (computer weather) models are showing we might have, most of our varieties would be in good shape.”
Trees at the farm near Seneca have enjoyed about 650 chill hours since measurements began Oct. 15. Most varieties grown commercially in South Carolina need about 850-900 hours. Some trees need more than 1,000.
With only about three weeks left in the prime “chill season,” Hopkins and others would love to see a prolonged period of cold nights.
“We had a slow start, but we’re looking fine, especially if we can get 100 hours in the next week or so,” Hopkins said. “If we hadn’t had the long cold snap in early January, we’d be in trouble.”
In the Anderson area, temperatures dropped below 45 degrees eight consecutive nights January 4-11, according to the National Weather Service. But as of Friday, the temperature has fallen below 45 degrees only once in 16 days. The area had 15 nights of sufficient chill in November, but only 10 in December.
The lack of chilled hours threatens South Carolina’s most valuable crop. The peach business is worth $90 million in the state, which in most years in second in the nation only to California in peach production.
Brett Edelen, owner and operator of Berry Acres farm in Anderson, fears that his late-season varieties, which typically need more chill hours, will be hurt by the mild winter.
“It’s definitely not been cold enough for the later varieties, which is the kind we have,” Edelen said Friday. “We grow mostly Redglobe and O’Hara, and they need cold nights at this time of year.”
Daytime temperatures of recent weeks have been too high for most fruits, he said.
“The strawberry plants have blooms on them right now, which we’ll have to pull off,” said Edelen, who plans to host a strawberry festival in late April. “When you have cold-warm reversals in the winter, it really doesn’t help any fruit.”
Clemson University pomologist Juan Carlos Melgar said the next week should give some varieties, but not all, the necessary dose of cold temperatures. For the varieties with higher-hour minimums, a good crop remains in question — especially for growers in the Midlands and Coastal regions of the state.
“If we can get 120 chill hours in the next 10 days, it will help,” Melgar said. “We’re in a little bit better position than last year at this time, but we’re not in a normal year. In 2014, we had about 200-300 more chill hours than we’ve had so far this year. “
“Last year and this year, the fall was warmer than normal,” Melgar said, “and it means we need the chill hours in January and the first three weeks of February.”
If the weather service’s long-range forecasts are correct, the window of chill hours will be more narrow than normal.
“The (weather service) models show that for the next three months, temperatures will be warmer than usual,” Melgar said. “The question for peach growers is, ‘How much warmer?’”
A moderate drought is not likely to have an impact on the the peaches at commercial farms, Melgar said. Growers in the Southeast typically irrigate all the trees more than 2 years old, he said, eliminating the dependence on rainfall.
According to the weather service, overnight lows in the Anderson area are expected to fall into the low 30s each night through Wednesday.
