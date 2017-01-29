Girl Scouts celebrate 100 years of cookie sales

You know you need that Thin Mint fix every year.
Maybe you stick them in the freezer, crumble them over your ice cream or keep a box on your work desk to cure the afternoon munchies.
And, bless them, the Girl Scouts are there to hook you up.
For 100 years, our collective cookie addiction has been supporting the Girl Scouts in their community service projects and character-building adventures.
“You see those cute girls, and you just can’t say no!” said Shanna Brown, who grew up as a scout and now leads her teenaged daughter Della’s troop in Lexington.
Girl Scouts in the Columbia area took orders earlier for their famous cookies. Now, their cookie booths have popped up outside of local businesses and community hotspots.
They’re following in the footsteps of the Mistletoe Troop from Muskogee, Okla., who, in 1917, baked cookies and sold them a high school cafeteria as a service project, marking the first known Girl Scout cookie fundraiser in America.
Selling cookies is one of the most important fundraisers for Girl Scouts to pay for service projects and learning experiences, such as a trip to the Bahamas last summer for Della Brown and her troop.
“A thousand percent, cookies helped us because that was our main way of being able to achieve our goals,” said 16-year-old Della, whose troop has a shared special interest in travel.
The girls set their own goals, made a plan and saved up $1,500 per person over a couple years to make their Bahamas dream a reality last summer.
“This really is a girl-led program,” Shanna Brown said. “The girls are making the decisions, deciding what their goals are going to be.”
There are more than 1,500 Girl Scouts in Richland and Lexington counties, and nearly 20,000 statewide. Nationally, nearly a million Girl Scouts sell close to $800 million worth of cookies each year.
Goal-setting – Della is striving to sell 1,500 boxes of cookies this year – is just one of the skills that a decade of cookie selling has taught her, Della said.
Thanks to cookie sales, her financial literacy and ability to connect with people have developed into important traits that will come in handy as she prepares to transition to college and “the outside world” in the next few years, she said.
